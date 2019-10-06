War is not over yet,Director Siddharth says a second ‘War’ is coming soon

It is an ongoing trend to make sequels of successful Bollywood movies. War director Siddharth Anand recently revealed that he will soon begin working on the film’s sequel following its success at the box office.

“It’s too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience reaction to the film. Now, I feel that it’s an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action.” said Sidharth Anand speaking to media.

The Hrithik-Tiger shroff action thriller had crossed the 100 crore mark in the box office in just 3 days of its release. War broke the 2019 record of the highest-grossing opening revenue of Salman Khan film ‘Bharat’ with 95 crores in the opening day.