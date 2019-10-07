Special Mutton Soup : Recipe

Ingredients

1/2 kg mutton/lamb with bones

1 medium sized tomato

few curry leaves

1 tbsp sesame oil

salt to taste

3 cups water

Finely chopped coriander leaves for garnishing

To grind

8 to 10 shallots

1 tsp whole black peppercorns

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1 inch fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

4 to 5 garlic pods

1 inch fresh turmeric (peeled and Chopped) or 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

Preparations

Firstly, clean the mutton properly.

Then place all the ingredients given under “to grind” in a mixie jar or blender and grind it coarsely as shown in the picture.

Finally, chop or squeeze the tomato and keep it aside.

How to prepare pepper mutton soup

In a pressure cooker, add the mutton pieces, ground onion pepper paste, squeezed tomato, curry leaves and salt.

Then add water and oil and mix everything well.

Cover and pressure cook for one whistle over high heat.

Then reduce the heat to low and cook for another 10 mins.

Turn off the heat.

Once the pressure goes off, open the lid and mix it gently.

Check the salt and pepper.

Add some salt and pepper if needed.

Finally, add freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.