These photos of Aahana Kumara goes viral: See pics

Aahana Kumara started her career with advertisements and short films, appearing in advertisements for Garnier Fairness Cream, ICICI Bank, KFC, Reliance Internet and others.

In 2013, Kumra was cast in the television series Yudh – a 20-episode show starring Amitabh Bachchan in which Kumra plays the pivotal role of Bachchan’s daughter.

Later, she starred in Agent Raghav – Crime Branch, a bi weekly television crime thriller show, as the female lead Agent Trisha Dewan opposite Sharad Kelkar.

Kumra won Best Actress Award at the Third Moida International Awards for her short film Siberia.

She made her Hindi feature film debut in Sona Spa in 2013, and her Tulu feature film debut in 2015 in Kudla Cafe. She hosted the Pro Kabaddi 2016 series.