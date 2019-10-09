Commodity Market: Gold price surges

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver has appreciated on today. The main reason for the upward trend of price of precious metals was the demand in the global market.

In the international market gold was trading at higher price of $.1500 per ounce. In the international market the the price of spot gold was $.1507. In the Indian market the price of yellow metal has surged by Rs.315 to reach at Rs.39,325 per 10 gram. The gold has settled at Rs.39,100 on Monday.

The price of silver also rose by Rs.1010 to reach at Rs.47,330 per kilo. Silver has settled trading on Monday at Rs.46,320 per kilo.