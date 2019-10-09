Latest NewsSports

Indian athlete Nirmala Sheoran banned: Stripped of titles

Oct 9, 2019, 06:01 pm IST
Indian athlete Nirmala Sheoran has been banned for four years after she was found positive on doping test. Her two titles from 2017 Asian Championships has been also stripped.

The Athletics Integrity Unit which looks after the track and field doping case has informed that Nirmala Sheoran has been tested positive for the steroids drostanolone and metenolone at a competition in India in June 2018.

Nirmala’s ban was backdated to take effect from June 29,2018. So her results from August 2016 to November 2018 were disqualified.

Nirmala has won two gold medals in the 400 meter and 4×400 meter relay at the Asian Championship. She also participated in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics but eliminated in the heats.

