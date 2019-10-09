Jammu and Kashmir: Congress to boycott upcoming elections

Congress will boycott the local body election in Jammu and Kashmir in protest against the detention of leaders post abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing a press conference, Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief GA Mir said the Election Commission of India should have consulted with political parties with several state leaders still under detention.

“We won’t participate in the BDC election. How can political parties take part when leaders are under detention? The EC should have consulted political parties before announcing block development council election,” GA Mir said on Wednesday.

Congress leader Mir said the party would have participated if the administration had released political leaders. “This election is being held to facilitate the victory of only one party. Our party leaders are not even being provided security,” Mir said.