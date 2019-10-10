12 Islamic State militants killed in an encounter with security forces

12 ISIS militants were killed on Wednesday in a raid and an airstrike in Salahudin and Diyala provinces of Iraq, the security forces confirmed.

The army raided an IS hideout northwest of Salahudin’s capital Tikrit, some 170 km north of Baghdad, Abdul Muhsin Hatem, commander of Salahudin operations, said in a statement.

During the raid, the house which appeared to be booby-trapped was detonated, killing an army officer, and after searching the destroyed house, the troops discovered a bunker where 10 IS militants were hiding, sparking a heavy clash that resulted in the killing of all the militants, the statement said.