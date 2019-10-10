BJP candidate promises “No traffic challan” for motorcycle riders

BJP candidate in Haryana has said that he will ensure that “no challan is issued to their vehicles by the authorities” if he gets elected as their representative.

“You will elect me as your MLA from this constituency. It’s about drugs abuse, it’s about education, the authorities who issue challan to the motorcycle riders- all these small problems would end automatically when your brother or son will become an MLA,” BJP candidate Dudaram Bishnoi said while addressing a public gathering.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, passed by Parliament in July, has led to steep increased in fines from September 1. News of commuters being challaned with heavy fines have often been reported since.

The traffic police are also running awareness campaigns to inform the public on the traffic rules.