In a rare move, India strongly condemns Turkish assault in Syrian Kurds

In a rare move, India sternly condemned the Turkish attack on Syrian Kurds and asked Turkey to “exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.”

India traditionally has a diplomatic stance to steer away from the conflicts in other countries and specifically from the very complex middle east scenario. Turkey has launched attacks against the US-allied Kurdish fighters in north-east Syria after the US abandoned them after warding off ISIS terror.

Turkey believes the Kurd separatists are a threat to its sovereignty and often describe them as terrorists.

“Turkey’s actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism. Its action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress.” said the MEA spokesperson