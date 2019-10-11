Akhilesh Yadav jabs CM Yogi, “This is not Ram Rajya, but Nathuram Rajya”

Taking a dig at UP CM Yogi AdityaNath, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said his(Yogi) reign is not for “Ram Rajya, but Nathuram Rajya”.

Taking note of the increasing number of fake encounters claiming lives almost every day in UP and the growing trend of the victims being penalized, he slammed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh was addressing the press after meeting the family of Pushpendra Yadav, who was allegedly shot dead by the police in a “fake” encounter on Sunday. Akhilesh blamed the encounter as ‘fake’ and declared that Samajwadi Party will take out a ‘Nyay Yatra’ from Lalitpur after the bye-elections to focus on the prevailing situation in the state”.

He said that under the Yogi regime, the victim were being penalized. “The Unnao rape victim is yet to get justice and the victim in the Chinmayanand case has been sent to jail. Is this justice?” he asked.

39 Samajwadi leaders had been arrested and sent to jail for shouting slogans against the government, just before the arrival of Akhilesh to the stage.