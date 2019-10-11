Iran-owned oil tanker ‘hit by two rockets’ near Saudi Arabia port

An explosion damaged an Iranian oil tanker traveling through the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia on Friday, Iranian has media reported.

State television said the explosion damaged two storerooms aboard the unnamed oil tanker and caused an oil leak into the Red Sea.

The state-run IRNA news agency and others relied on an online news report for their stories, while the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted an anonymous source with direct knowledge of the incident.

The blast set the vessel, which belongs to National Iranian Oil Company, on fire 60 miles (95km) from the Saudi port city of Jeddah, it reported.

Iran’s Nour news agency, close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, later said the situation was under control and no crew members were injured. It gave the name of the vessel as “Sanitized”.