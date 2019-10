Chennai Police arrested and moved Tibetan protestors in front of ITC Grand Chola- The hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to stay in his Chennai visit.

“Five Tibetans started raising slogans against the Chinese president. They were removed from the spot and taken to Guindy police station,” said a police officer. Earlier expecting a showdown Chennai police have detained some 20 Tibetans in Chennai following the confirmation of XI’s visit.