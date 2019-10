Passenger vehicle sales nose dips 24% in September

Continuing its downward spiral for consecutive 11th month, passenger vehicle sales plunged by 23.69 percent in September, as per the latest data from SAIM. The report says commercial vehicle sales dipped 62.11 percent in September. Passenger vehicle sales dropped to 2,23,317 units, which is 24% lower, while passenger car sales dropped by 33.4 percent to 131,281 units.

Local sales at passenger vehicle makers fell in September, owing to rising fuel cost, higher insurance premiums and recent price hikes by automobile companies.