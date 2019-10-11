PM Modi lands at Chennai airport , informal summit hours away

Indian premier Narendra Modi arrived at Chennai airport on a special plane from Delhi and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami among others. Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to arrive at 2 PM.

PM Modi is now on the way to Mamallapuram, an ancient coastal town with historic ties dating back to 2000 years with the dragon land. The meet of the two leaders is expected to discuss various bilateral issues during the two-day summit concluding on Saturday.