PM Modi lands in Chennai, Chinese Prez to reach at 2 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai. He has been received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit & Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is on a two-day visit to India, will reach Chennai at around 2 PM. He will depart for Mahabalipuram at around 4 PM, said reports.

Notably, this is not the first time that PM Modi is hosting Xi outside the national capital. In 2014, Modi had welcomed the Chinese President at Ahmedabad.While National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar will accompany PM Modi, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo members will escort President Xi on his visit to India.