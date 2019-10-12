‘Chennai vision’ a start of new era in India-China relations,says PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the first informal summit between India and China opened up fresh momentum in Sino-Indian ties and the Vision of Second summit at Chennai ensured a beginning of new era of ties.

Addressing President Xi Jinping during the closed-door meeting which began at Fisherman’s Cove in Kovalam around 10.30 am, he said that since last year informal summit at Wuhan, the ties have increased stability and given a fresh momentum. “The strategic communication between both the sides have increased,” the Prime Minister said.

“The Wuhan summit instilled a new momentum and trust in our relations and today’s ‘Chennai vision’ is the start of a new era in India-China relations,” Modi said while starting the talks.

Stating that Tamil Nadu and historic city of Chennai shared cultural and trade ties since the ages, he said both the countries in the last 2,000 years, India and China has emerged as major commercial powers across the world.

Stating that Chennai Informal Summit focussed on differences and trade issues, the Prime Minister said, “We have vowed that the differences will be prudently managed and won’t let it to snowball into disputes.”

“We will be sensitive to each other’s concerns and our ties will be to ensure peace and stability in the world,” Prime Minister said.