Demolition experts say ‘6 seconds’ to make Maradu apartment complex to a rubble

Expert committee designated to monitor the demolision of Maradu flat complex after inspections said that the buildings posing the least threat would be broken down first with the tougher one demolished later. This move is to boost the local’s confidence and the neighboring heritage sites to be unaffected. The detonation would be done in the morning and at the lowest traffic hours.

The demolition would be carried out by controlled implosion and the detonators would be placed only at the lower 5 floors of the apartment complexes. The structural engineers will place the detonators at specific girders so that upon implosion the whole building will collapse swiftly in a downward direction thus preventing its debris to scatter. The expert panel for the demolition of the buildings should include mining engineers. The shock waves of the demolition are not expected to hit beyond 10 meters of the site.

The whole process of implosion would take only 6 seconds within which the flats will turn to rubble,panel said. Edifice Engineering company would be assigned to demolish the three flats-Holly Faith, H2O and Alfa Serene followed by Vijay Steels which will demolish the other two. Vijay steels will start demolitions first.