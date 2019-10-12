Koodathai murder case is a challenging one, says DGP Behera

DGP Lokanath Behera said the Koodathauyi multiple murders is a challenging case for the police. He said this while talking to the media at the Vatakara SP office after visiting the Ponnamattom House. He reached Kozhikode as part of monitoring the probe.

The DGP said six murders have happened. Each case will be probed separately. The first murder happened 17 years back and the last one three years back and so finding evidence is quite challenging. There will be no eyewitness in the case as it happened long back.

A case has to be taken based on circumstantial and scientific evidences. So, a big group is investigating the case.

There will be separate investigating teams in the six cases. Efficient officials of the state police will be in the team. Along with them there will be technical experts to assist them in the case. Best forensic experts of the country including Kerala will be made part of the probe. Various aspects of the case have been discussed with legal experts, he said.