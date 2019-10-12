Koodathayi serial killings,Jolly attempted to kill friends wife and Second husband Shaju

Koodathayi serial killer Jolly had plans to kill her second husband Shaju and an attempt to kill her friend’s wife was foiled only with luck coming to her rescue, police said to media on Saturday.

Jolly had an affinity to be with men having a steady income flow, and she wished to marry Johnson who is a BSNL employee. Buy killing her now-husband Shaju, who is a school teacher she could also get a job in die-in-harness entry and dreamt of living a filling life after marrying Johnson. Johnson’s wife had already survived Jolly’s murder attempt when she forgot to drink a poisoned juice given to her during a family outing.

It is also revealed that Jolly visited Coimbatore together with a male friend of hers and stayed there for two days. This visit was on the second day of her first husband Roy’s death. It is indicated that the male friend accompanying Jolly was Johnson. Johnsons wife had a scuffle with Jolly after catching some abnormalities in her relation with Johnson and barred them from meeting each other.

DGP Loknath Behera will arrive at Koodathai to review the progress of the investigation and will interrogate Jolly as per sources. The case is getting more tangled with the discovery of 6 deaths turning out to be murder and the disclosure of many deaths suspected to be murder .Jolly is showing no signs of remorse, displaying all the traits of a psychopath.