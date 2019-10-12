Man arrested for ‘molesting’ teen girl at temple office

A temple staff of Navayikulam Parakunnu Kundamankadavu temple was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting an under-age girl who went there for darshan.

The arrested has been identified as Navayikkulam Panathuvilayil Rajan (50). He works in the counter where ticket for pujas are issued.

According to the complaint, Rajan sexually harassed the 15-year-old girl several times at the temple committee office when she went there in September on different occasions.

Besides this, he also gifted a Smart phone containing sex photos. The school authorities, who noticed some behavioral change in the girl, conducted an internal inquiry and got details about the harassment