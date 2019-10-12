Murshidabad mass murder, 4 detained by police

West Bengal police have detained 4 people in connection to the gruesome murder of a 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife, and their 8-year-old son. The police nabbed the fourth man based on the details given by the three who were held previously in custody.

Police are still questioning the four held for acquiring clues which led to the murder and details of the crime. The investigation team had reached Beerbhum the ancestral village of the murdered Bandu Gopal Pal for collecting details on him. Police met with the family members and spend hours with them drawing cues.

The murder gained added sensitivity with RSS claiming the deceased to be there active volunteer and blaming the state government for inactivity.No arrests were recorded even on the fifth day of the murder. Congress, BJP and Makpa on Saturday unanimously decried Trinamool Congress government led by CM Mamata Banerjee for its snail’s race on probing the murder.

However, DGP Mukesh Kumar had denied any political base for the murder and said that preliminary investigation points out personal grudge as the cause of murder. The police had also revealed that the bond between the couples was loosening for a few years after they found out a diary from the murder venue in which the murdered Beauty Pal wife of Bandu Pal has expressed her disgust towards him.