Suffocating days ahead for Delhiites,Farmers burn stubble again in Haryana and Punjab

The air quality in Delhi is likely to further deteriorate, with the status now in ‘Poor category’, according to SAFAR, a forecasting body under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The sudden worsening of the situation is attributed as always to the farmers in nearby Haryana and Punjab resorting to stubble burning their wheat fields after the harvest. Despite repeated requests and enforcements by the authorities, the farmers still carry out stubble burning sticking to traditions.

But the real concern is the SAFAR warning that the air quality will worsen in the coming days.”Further air quality is predicted to deteriorate to the lower end of very poor category for the next two days thereafter,” SAFAR said in the forecast. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that smoke from the burning of stubble in neighboring states was resulting in “severe” pollution in the national capital. Authorities are planning to implement alternative ways to curb pollution by the Odd-even system, which enforces vehicles with odd or even registration numbers to be allowed to roll on the streets.