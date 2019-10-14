Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s speech were an inspiration for IS terrorists-NIA

Controversial preacher Zakir Naik’s speeches have inspired the majority of the 127 people arrested from various parts of the nation for IS links- said National Investigation Agency top official, Alok Mittal.

Mittal said security agencies had arrested 127 people from different parts of the country in recent years due to ISIS links. The largest number of people were arrested from Tamil Nadu, 33, Uttar Pradesh, 19 and Kerala, 17, Telangana 14, Maharashtra 12, Karnataka 8 and Delhi 7. The other states from where ISIS suspects have been arrested are Uttarakhand, Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.

A common factor in the radicalization of the majority of these suspects was Zakir Naik, Mittal said. Zakir and his TV channel Peace TV came under scrutiny after some of the militants linked to the terror attack at Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka at 2016, disclosed being influenced by the preacher’s fiery speech.