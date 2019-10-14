Heaped by scandals, South Korean justice minister offers to relinquish the chair

South Korea’s justice minister, Cho Kuk on Monday offered to step down amid an investigation into allegations of financial crimes and academic favors surrounding his family, a scandal that has rocked Seoul’s liberal government and deeply polarised national opinion.

He said he had offered his resignation to President Moon Jae, but the later proceedings of the president’s office are not known.Mr.Cho Kuk told to reporters that he is giving resignation to ease President’s political burden.