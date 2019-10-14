“India is heaven for minorities while Pak is hell”,says Union Minister

India is a “heaven” for minorities while Pakistan has proved to be a “hell” for them, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday.He also asserted that the government was working on a war-footing to provide quality education and employment-oriented skills to the needy including minorities.

Speaking at the 25th Silver Jubilee function and annual conference of State Channelising Agencies of National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) here, Naqvi credited the PM for making India a “role model” for “inclusive growth and positive progress” globally.”India is a heaven for minorities while Pakistan has proved to be a hell for minorities. The Modi Government has been working on a war-footing to provide quality and affordable education, employment-oriented skill development and basic infrastructure to every needy in society.

“Priority of the government is to provide affordable and quality education to all the needy sections of society including minorities and their economic empowerment through employment-oriented skill development,” he said.