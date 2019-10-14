‘India is the best country for Muslims’ ,says Sufi delegation after Kashmir visit

Sufi delegation consisting of Islamic scholars that met people from different faiths in the Kashmir Valley has slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that his call for jihad is “shameful’. Briefing the media after its visit to the Valley, the delegation said that Pakistan’s “false propaganda” is creating a war-like situation between development and prosperity on one side and inhumanity and suffering on another side.

“India is the best country for Muslims. Pakistan PM’s call for jihad is shameful. Pakistan should go and fight in Palestine or China if so interested, we don’t need their advice,” Naseeruddin Chishti, part of the Sufi delegation visiting J&K in Srinagar, said during a briefing on Monday.

Advocating for dialogue, the delegation appealed the Kashmiri people to ‘not fall prey to the cancerous disease of terrorism which is being projected under the garb of jihad from across the border’.

“The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has nothing to do with any religion… the false propaganda from across the border has created a war-like situation between development and prosperity on one side and inhumanity and suffering on another side,” he said.