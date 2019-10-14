Irregularities in Cow protections program,Yogi suspends 5 including district magistrate

five officials, including the District Magistrate of Maharajganj, were supended for alleged irregularities in the state’s cow protection program.

“As per records, there should have been 2,500 cows in the shelter but only 900 were found during the inspection. The officials could not explain the absence of cows,” said State chief secretary, Tiwari. Moreover, the animal husbandry department owned 500 acres of land in the cow shelter, but it was found that 380 acres had been illegally leased out to a private holder.

The Gorakhpur Additional Commissioner had carried out the inspection.A new district magistrate, Ujjwal Kumar is also appointed in the place