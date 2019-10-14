Jails Overcrowded : Jail authorities write letter to state govt seeking increase in capacity

Jail authorities across Maharashtra have written to the state’s director generals of prison that the major jails in the state are overcrowded and it was high time that they increase their capacity of the prisons.

Reports inform that the top officers of five major jails in Maharashtra have written to the state’s director general of prisons to urgently tackle overcrowding of under-trials and convicts. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the letter has been written by authorities at Arthur Road jail, Byculla jail in Mumbai, Thane Central Jail, Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, and Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan.

The report further informs that the 60 prisons across the state have a capacity of 24,032 inmates, but at present, the population is 36,195, which is nearly 50 prcent higher. The letter urges the state government to either build prison capacity or to shift the inmates to smaller jails across the state.