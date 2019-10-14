Man walked more than 550km to ‘have sex with 14-year-old’,arrested

A man has been arrested after he allegedly walked more than 560 kilometres to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.Tommy Lee Jenkins, 32, of the US state of Indiana, was messaging who he thought was a teenage girl named Kylee from October 1, according to the US Department of Justice.

Jenkins believed Kylee lived in Wisconsin with her mum. It’s alleged the 32-year-old demanded sexually explicit photographs from Kylee and made plans to engage in sexual relations with her.

The department claims when Kylee rebuffed him in his requests for the teen to come to Indiana he began walking to Wisconsin, which is more than 560km away.

It’s further alleged he continued to engage with the teen in sexually explicit conversations.

However, on Jenkins’ arrival in Wisconsin on Thursday (local time) he was arrested. Kylee, as it turned out, was actually an undercover police officer pretending to be a girl online to entrap pedophiles.

Jenkins now faces charges of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. If convicted he faces a minimum of 10 years in jail.