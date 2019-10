The bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar who is arrested in a money-laundering case would be heard by Delhi High court on Tuesday.

The court listed the plea for hearing on Tuesday and asked the registry to place on record the additional status report once it is filed. Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED, has approached the high court challenging the trial court’s order denying him bail.