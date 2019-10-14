‘ Winter is coming’ announces Katrina Kaif: Shares adorable picture

Bollywood actress katrina Kaif is one of the happiest person in the world. The pretty actress has her bag full with films. Her last release ‘Bharat’ with Salman Khan was a huge hit and her yet to release film ‘Sooryaavanshi’ is one of the most hyped film.

The actress has on Sunday shared an adorable photo on her social media handle. Katrina has shared a photo of her with her sister Isabella and friend on Instagram.

” Winter is coming #sundayfunday #awesomethreesome”,Katrina Kaif captioned the photo.

In the photo, the Kaif sisters are seen in a no-makeup look. Sandwiched between the Kaif sisters is an unidentified person, all wrapped up in a red shawl.