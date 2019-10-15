Dutch King, Queen to visit Kerala

The King and Queen of Netherlands will visit Kerala this week. King of The Netherlands Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima will reach Kerala on October 17 on a two day official visit.

The Dutch royals has already reached India on Sunday. The Dutch royals will reach Kochi on October 17 in a special flight on 1 pm.

The royals will meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. They will also visit Mattamcherry Palace and Dutch company Ned Spice. They will also go for a boat ride in Alappuzha. The Chief Minister will host a dinner party for the royal couple.

A technical and financial delegations from Netherlands is also accompanying the Dutch royals. Kerala CM has visited Netherlands on may this year.