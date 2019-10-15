Former Chief Minister’s daughter, sister detained

Former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Safiya and his sister Suriya has been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday. They were arrested along with half dozen other women. The women were detained for attending a protest march against the revoking of Article 370.

The police has urged the women to disperse peacefully. But they tired to stage in and the CRPF has rounded them and detained them.

In a statement handed over to media they said that the women of Kashmir disapprove the union government’s decision.

” We the women of Kashmir disapprove the unilateral decision taken by the government of India to revoke Article 370 and downgrade and split the state of Jammu and Kashmir”, said the statement.