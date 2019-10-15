‘Lost His Mental Balance’: Chhattisgarh CM on ‘Dead Rat’ remark against Sonia Gandhi

After Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made a remark regarding Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the BJP leader has lost his mental balance.

"He (Khattar) has track record of making derogatory statements, actually he has lost his mental balance because of impending defeat in ensuing assembly polls in Haryana," Baghel remarked at Nagpur press club when a scribe sought his reaction over Khattar's statement against Congress chief.

During an Assembly election rally on Sunday, the Haryana Chief Minister had targeted Sonia Gandhi over her return as the Congress President, almost comparing her with a dead rat while using the Hindi proverb “khoda pahad nikli chuhiya”.

Baghel, who is credited with ending the 15-year-long BJP regime in mineral-rich state late last year, is on a campaign trail in neighbouring Maharashtra that goes to Assembly polls along with Haryana on October 21.