Main accused in triple murder case arrested

The West Bengal police has arrested the prime accused in the triple murder case. A RSS worker Bandhu Parakash Pal, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were killed in their house in Murshidabad district on October 8.

The police has arrested the main accused Utpal Behra for his involvement in the crime.

As per the police Behra has given money to Pal for two life insurance policies. pal gave him receipt for the first policy and not given the receipt for the second. Both Pal and Behra had been quarreled over this matter. And this si the reason for the murder. The police revealed that Behra has confessed the crime.