Pakistan faces shortage of life-saving vaccines as India, China halts supply

As Indian and Chinese companies has stopped supplying, the Pakistan is facing a severe shortage of life-saving vaccines.

Naseem Salahuddin the director of Rabies Free Karachi Programmed informed media that the country is facing an acute shortage of anti-rabies vaccine. The number of dog bites reported in the province is rising as the number of stray dogs has been increased.

India is the biggest supplier of cheaper anti-rabies vaccine. The anti-rabies vaccine imported from India cost only Rs.1000 a while imported from USA costs Rs.70,000. Pakistan has imported $.36 million worth anti-rabies and anti-venom vaccines from India in the last 16 months.

Pakistan has stopped importing vaccines form India and the reason is unknown.