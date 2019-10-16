Ramya Haridas MP asks to dismiss Women’s Commission after taking case against Feroz

Congress MP from Alathoor Ramya Haridas has said that the Kerala Women’s Commission must be dismissed. She said this just after the Kerala Women’s Commission took suo motu case against social media philanthropist Feroz Kunnamparamabil.

Ramya said that the kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) has not take case against LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan who made abusive comments about her while general election and also when minister G. Sudhakaran made absuive comments against Congress candidate Shanimol Usman recently. The Kerala Women’s commission is a part of ruling LDF, Ramya accused.

Earlier on yesterday KWC has registered a suo motu case against Feroz for abusive remarks against a women political worker in his Facebook live video.

Feroz in his video has responded to the criticism raised by a woman KSU leader. She has criticized him for attending election campaign of Muslim League candidate in Manjheshwar. He said in the video that woman was not suitable for family and is living for her own pleasures.