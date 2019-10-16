Teenaged Mumbai cricketer bags ‘unique’ record

Yashasvi jaiswal, a teenaged cricketer from Mumbai has bagged a unique record to his name. The cricketer from Mumbai has scored a double century and thus become the youngest cricketer to score a List-A double century.

The 17-year-old Yashasvi jaiswal scored 203 off 154 balls in Vijay hazare cricket tournament. The double century includes 12 sixes and 17 fours. He scored double century against Jharkhand.

Mumbai scored 359 against Jharkhand. Yashasvi jaiswal scored 113 and 122 against Kerala and Goa respectively.

The feat comes less than a week after Sanju Samson scored 212 not out?his first List A century?for Kerala against Goa, making it the highest individual score in the competition.