Shiv sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweets Indira Gandhi’s letter on Veer Savarkar

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday, October 17, took potshots at the Congress and tweeted a letter of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Savarkar.

Chaturvedi shares the letter saying, “Rewind to 1980 Congress versus 2019 Congress (Commie/Left). ” In the letter, Indira Gandhi has praised Veer Savarkar’s resistance against the British government. Gandhi also wished success to celebrate the birth centenary of this remarkable son of India.

Here’s the text of the letter:

I have received your letter of the 8th May 1980.

Veer Savarkar’s daring defiance of the British Government has its own important place in the … of our freedom movement. I wish success to the plans to celebrate the birthday centenary of this remarkable son of India.