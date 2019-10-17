Tractor driver fined Rs 3,000 for not wearing helmet

A man in Uttar Pradesh was fined Rs 3,000 for not wearing helmet while driving a tractor. The incident took place in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The man, flabbergasted at being fined for not wearing a helmet on his tractor, tried to put his point across the debate with the traffic police constable, but to no avail. The traffic official who fined the man simply refused to hear the tractor driver’s plea.

The man who was fined was astonished when the traffic police official told him that he was getting fined for not wearing a helmet while driving his tractor. An image shared on ANI shows the man was fined Rs 3,000. After the man protested and shared his ordeal on social media, the concerned police authority said that the challan would be cancelled.