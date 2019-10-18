Bank employees unions announces a national bank strike

The bank employees will demonstrate a nationwide strike on October 22. The national strike of bank employees is declared by All India bank Employees Association and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI).

The unions of bank employees are announced the strike protesting against the proposed merger of public sector banks.

Earlier in August the union government has announced a merger some of the public sector banks in the country. This merger would bring down the number of public sector banks from 12 to 27.