‘Dark web child porn website taken down

The officials has finally cracked down a child pornography site. With the help of block chain analysis a dark web child pornography website has been taken down.

The website contained around 250,000 videos, with 45% of new images that were not known to exist.

The authorities tracked downed the bitcoin payments made to the website. The website named ‘Welcome To video’ was thus cracked down.

The server of the website was located in South Korea. By analyzing the bitcoin payments to the website made by the members of the site the special agents tracked down the server. The bitcoin accounts were allegedly used by 24 individuals in five countries to fund the website which promoted child pornography.