Following Vatican’s rejection,Sister Lucy gets threatening letter from congregation to revoke her complaints

After Vatican rejected her plea for revoking her expulsion by FCC(Franciscan Clarist Congregation) she now received a letter of arguably threatening tone coercing her to withdraw all the complaints filed against the congregation and to request pardon unconditionally. The letter goes on to say she would face legal action if not yielding to the demand.

Sister Lucy had filed complaints, on the purported activity of some of the inhabitants of the convent- including some pasters attempting to defame her by misleading CCTV footage with the accompaniment of derogatory terms in FB posts. The new letter threatens her to revoke her complaints unconditionally and ask for pardon.

Sister Lucy Kalapura is a nun who stood by the raped 43-year-old nun against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar Diocese.