Hillary Clinton ‘queen of warmongers’ slams Tulsi Gabbard over her Russia remarks

US Presidential bid runner and fourth-term Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard slammed former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as “queen of warmongers”.Tulsi was at the forefront of organizing the recent Howdy Modi event at Houston, but she missed to attend the event due to her campaign schedule.

Her barb words were seen as retaliation towards Ms. Clinton’s remarks that the Democratic election hopeful was being “groomed” by the Russians as the third-party candidate for the 2020 presidential elections. Ms.Clinton during an interview raised her concerns about a conspiracy theory that the Russians are “grooming” Gabbard to be the third-party candidate in the presidential elections. She, however, showed restraint in naming Gabbard explicitly.”I’m not making any predictions but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and is grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said, in an apparent reference to Gabbard.

“Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain,” Gabbard fired in a retaliatory tweet. She claimed that there has been a concerted campaign to “destroy my reputation” from the day she announced her candidacy for the US presidential elections.

Gabbard (38), who declared her presidential bid last year, is a favorite of the Indian Americans mainly because of her being a Hindu. Interestingly, both Clinton and Gabbard have a massive following among Indian Americans.