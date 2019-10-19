Woman dresses up with luggage of 2.5 kgs to avoid baggage fine.Pictures viral

With an intuitive way to avoid baggage fine, a Philippine woman dressed her luggage worth 2.5 kgs at the check-in counter of an airport. The woman identified as Gel Rodriguez from the Philippines was informed at the check-in counter at the airport that she had to pay extra, as her hand luggage is above the prescribed weight limit of 7 kgs.

Not deciding to pay for her luggage, she dressed herself up on multiple layers of clothing taken from her cabin baggage and checked-in without any fine. She later posted the success of her intuitive way by posting a picture on social media on October 2. The picture is now viral with over 33,000 reactions, close to 20,000 shares and about 1,000 comments.

People dropped varied comments on the post. “Hahahaha, save the kilos,” wrote a Facebook user. “Idol!” wrote another. “This is the best,” commented a third.