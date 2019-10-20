Another Cricket-Bollywood chocolate fudge melting,Zero fame Natasha Stankovic meets Hardik Pandya’s parents at home

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya often finds himself in news headlines for matters other than Cricket. His personal life is filled with stories and gossips linking him to beauties like Isha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela and Elli Avram. This time he is spotted together with Swedish diva Natasha Stankovic who has Bollywood as her working base after her debut in ‘Zero’ starring opposite to Shah Rukh Khan.

Natasha even visited Hardik Pandya’s home to meet his parents as per sources. She visited his home reportedly in May this year and received a very warm welcome by Pandya’s family. The family was reportedly happy to see Pandya together with Natasha. Pandya who is now recovering from a spine injury after surgery at London hospital received a cute pleasantry from his lover. Natasha took to Instagram to message Pandya and offered him support and lauded his perseverance.