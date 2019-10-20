Massive anti-Brexit rallies in London, demands a second referendum

As the house of commons in British Parliament was immersed in heated debates on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, millions of Britons took to streets shouting anti-Brexit slogans.

They demanded the bifurcation from the EU nullified and a new opinion poll to decide the fate of the UK in the European Union. The protesters gathered outside the Palace of Westminster to demand that voters be given the final say on Brexit. The colorful paraders were waving European Union flags and shouting anti-Brexit slogans.

After hours of protest, they rejoiced as the news came out that the house has decided to withhold the Brexit referendum. The protests drew about a million people, which would make it one of the largest demonstrations in British history.