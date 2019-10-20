Arvind Kejriwal states Delhi on right track of democracy,”good sign to vote on issues of schools, hospitals”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed his high hopes for AAP for the upcoming Delhi elections slated for the first quarter of next year.

“Delhi elections will take place on the issues of schools, hospitals, electricity, water, dengue, pollution, CCTV, etc. Good signs for Indian democracy. Huge pro-incumbency in AAP’s favor,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. Kejriwal said people of Delhi are on the right track of democracy and there is a huge pro-incumbency in favor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).