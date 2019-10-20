Hindu side to SC, hand over the entire area in Ayodhya

The Hindu side appealed to the apex court to hand over the entire 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya so that they can “build a grand temple” at the site they revere as the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Maintaining that a temple continued to exist at the site as per archaeological evidence, Ram Lalla said the plea by the Muslim parties for reconstructing the mosque was inequitable and unjust, besides being contrary to Hindu Dharma and Islamic sharia laws. The Muslim sides, including the Sunni Central Waqf, also submitted their note, but they did so in a sealed envelope.

The apex court had asked both sides to submit their note to constitute a “molding for peace” which can be given if they feel the judgment is not in their favor.