Pakistan invites Indian envoy to visit LOC,to bust Indian Army chief’s claim

In an unexpected move, Pakistan has invited Indian envoy to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia for a visit to areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to debunk the claims made by Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat that terrorist camps are destroyed across the POK(Pakistan Occupied Kasmir).

A foreign office source said Ahluwalia, who is the acting Indian high commissioner in Pakistan, has been invited along with other heads of diplomatic missions to give them a first-hand account of the ground situation at the LoC. The extraordinary move from Pak authorities is taken into consideration from Indian foreign ministry and is likely to respond by Monday evening.